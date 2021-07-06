Kelly Oubre Jr. Says Talk of Coming off Bench for Warriors 'Put Fire in My Heart'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Kelly Oubre Jr. does not appear willing to take on a bench role.

The free-agent-to-be said Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's comments about Oubre potentially being a reserve if he returns "put fire in [his] heart."

"It put fire in my heart. It added fuel to the fire," Oubre told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "Being 25 years old, the way my career has shaken out, the growth that I've shown in my career, to go from the 15th pick, to continuously having numbers grow each and every year and my role and my opportunity grow each and every year, to have a year where my opportunity is lessened. Then as the year goes on, I'm put into this category of trying to [play for the future] when I haven't been able to show what I can do on the large scale, yeah, it is unfair."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.