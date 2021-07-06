X

    Joey Chestnut Discusses Recovery, Diet After Record 76 Hot Dogs at Nathan's Contest

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

    After setting a new record by eating 76 hot dogs at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, Joey Chestnut needs some time to recover.

    "I'm still bloated," Chestnut told TMZ Sports on Monday. "If I start sweating, I'll smell like meat. But I go in knowing that it's going to take a couple days to recover.

    "As soon as I can, I'm going to start eating a salad, greens and high fiber."

    The 37-year-old is coming off his 14th career title in the annual Fourth of July competition.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JOEY CHESTNUT DOES IT AGAIN.<br><br>The 14-time champion just destroyed 76 dogs to beat his own world record 😳 <a href="https://t.co/95kvKYDr9l">pic.twitter.com/95kvKYDr9l</a>

    Not only does his experience help him continually improve upon his performance, but it also likely helps in knowing how best to recover from such a physical challenge. The good news is he plans to keep competing.

    "As long as it’s still fun and as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be doing it," Chestnut said.

