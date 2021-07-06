Joey Chestnut Discusses Recovery, Diet After Record 76 Hot Dogs at Nathan's Contest

AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

After setting a new record by eating 76 hot dogs at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, Joey Chestnut needs some time to recover.

"I'm still bloated," Chestnut told TMZ Sports on Monday. "If I start sweating, I'll smell like meat. But I go in knowing that it's going to take a couple days to recover.

"As soon as I can, I'm going to start eating a salad, greens and high fiber."

The 37-year-old is coming off his 14th career title in the annual Fourth of July competition.

Not only does his experience help him continually improve upon his performance, but it also likely helps in knowing how best to recover from such a physical challenge. The good news is he plans to keep competing.

"As long as it’s still fun and as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be doing it," Chestnut said.