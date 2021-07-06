Tom Brady Posts Edit of 2019 Phil Mickelson Video Ahead of Capital One's The Match

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hyped up Capital One's The Match on Tuesday by posting a video of playing partner Phil Mickelson on Twitter.

Brady tweeted the following edit of a viral Mickelson video from before the 2019 Masters tournament:

The edit focused on Mickelson talking about his desire to "hit bombs" off the tee, although the original video was a bit more in depth and saw Lefty break down the importance of long drives at Augusta National.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on TNT, Brady and Mickelson will team up in a modified alternate shot match-play format against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau, who's known for his length off the tee, at The Reserve at the Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Mickelson has been featured in every iteration of Capital One's The Match since it was first conceived in 2018, when he beat Tiger Woods in a head-to-head matchup.

Lefty teamed with Brady in a losing effort against Woods and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning the next time around, and now he and Brady are out for a better result Tuesday.

The pairing of Mickelson and Brady is fitting since they have both experienced an unprecedented amount of success at their respective ages.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mickelson won the PGA Championship in May, making him the oldest major champion in the history of golf at 50.

Meanwhile, at the age of 43, Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs last season. It marked Brady's seventh Super Bowl win, and he was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time as well—both are NFL records.

Both Mickelson and Brady may have to hit some bombs off the tee in order to keep pace with DeChambeau on Tuesday, but given how they have beaten the odds in the latter portion of their respective careers, it wouldn't be wise to count them out.