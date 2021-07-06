Jessica Springsteen, Bruce's Daughter, Makes U.S. Equestrian Team for 2021 Olympics

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The four-member United States Equestrian jumping team for the Summer Olympics was announced on Monday, and Jessica Springsteen is included in the field.

Springsteen is the daughter of musicians Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Springsteen is a 20-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, and Scialfa, who has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Jessica Springsteen is currently ranked third on the latest U.S. Equestrian Federation show jumping ranking list and 27th in the world.

The U.S. Equestrian team also outlined some of her other notable accomplishments.

"Springsteen’s recent competitive highlights include first-place finishes at the 2019 CSI4* Sweden H&M Grand Prix, the 2019 KBC Bank & Verzekering 1.50m CSI5*-W in Mechelen, Belgium, the Prestige Speed Prize at Jumping Verona, Italy CSI5*-W the 2020 $137,000 FEI Grand Prix CSI3* at WEF 6, and the 2021 WEF $37,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Classic CSI4* in Wellington, Fla., all with Volage du Val Henry, a Selle Francais mare owned by Stone Hill Farm. With RMF Zecilie, she won Longines Global Champions Tour and Prix of Ramatuelle/Saint-Tropez, France in 2019."

Per Chris Jordan of the Asbury Park Press, Springsteen also won the K 4* Grand Prix Hubside Jumping Tour equestrian event on June 13 in Saint-Tropez, France with a time of 36.16 seconds.

She will be riding Don Juan Van De Donkehoeve in her first-ever Olympic appearance. The competition will take place from Monday, August 2 through Saturday, August 7 in Tokyo’s Equestrian Park.