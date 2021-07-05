2021 NBA Finals Odds: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Giannis Top MVP Lines Ahead of Game 1

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul sits as a +170 favorite (bet $100 to win $170) at FanDuel Sportsbook to be named the NBA Finals MVP.

Teammate and shooting guard Devin Booker is second at +270 ahead of the Suns' best-of-seven matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, which begins Tuesday in Phoenix.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (+350) is third on the ledger, and teammates Khris Middleton (+650) and Jrue Holiday (+1000) round out the top five.

Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4 of the Bucks' Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on June 29. He did not play in Games 5 and 6 of the Bucks' 4-2 series win.

Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT and NBA TV provided an update on Antetokounmpo's uncertain status ahead of Game 1:

Suns center Deandre Ayton (+2500), Suns forward Mikal Bridges (+12000) and Bucks center Brook Lopez (+13000) round out the NBA Finals MVP odds list.

The Suns are -195 favorites to win the series, per FanDuel. The Bucks are +165 underdogs.

Phoenix is also a six-point favorite for Game 1, which will occur on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Phoenix Suns Arena.

