Aaron Rodgers Says He's Spent Offseason Working on 'Positivity' amid Trade Rumors

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to avoid negative headlines amid question marks about his future with his team.

Speaking ahead of Capital One's The Match on Tuesday, Rodgers told Ben Baby of ESPN he has been working on his mental health and positivity this offseason, according to his colleague Tom VanHaaren.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," Rodgers said, per Baby. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."

Rodgers added that "taking time to work on yourself is, I think, the best gift any of us can give ourselves."

Rodgers has been relatively quiet this offseason, letting external reports tell much of the story.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Rodgers did not want to return to the Packers in 2021 despite having three more years on his current contract. While there would likely be plenty of interest around the league, the team has said it doesn't plan to trade the reigning MVP.

On Monday, Rodgers alluded to his lack of comments on his relationship with the Packers.

"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side," he said, per Baby. "Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom is silence."

The situation still looks bleak for Green Bay as the 37-year-old skipped the team's OTAs as well as the mandatory minicamp. He instead spent his time in Hawaii with fiancee Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers will reenter the spotlight Tuesday in a golf battle alongside Bryson DeChambeau as they take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

While the Packers still must determine their next move regarding Rodgers, the quarterback is seemingly relaxed ahead of the 2021 season.