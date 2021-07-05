Nate McMillan Agrees on Reported 4-Year Contract to Be Hawks HC After Interim Role

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

After leading the Atlanta Hawks on an incredible turnaround that culminated with a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Nate McMillan is getting the interim tag taken off his title.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told reporters Monday that they have an agreement in place for McMillan to become their full-time head coach.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal will be for four years.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.