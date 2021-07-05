Novak Djokovic Defeats Cristian Garin to Advance to 2021 Wimbledon Quarterfinals

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic's push toward a 20th Grand Slam championship continues unabated.

The world No. 1 had no issues in his round-of-16 matchup against Cristin Garin on Monday, earning a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory. Djokovic faced only two break points the entire match and struck nine aces in a dominant performance.

Looking for his third straight Wimbledon championship, Djokovic has made at least the quarterfinals in 11 of the past 12 events at the All England Club. He has reached the quarterfinals 50 times in Grand Slam tournaments overall.

"My confidence level is very high after winning the French Open," Djokovic said after the match. "That was one of the biggest wins under those circumstances, particularly in the second week. It took a lot out of me, but at the same time, it gave me wings.

"The further the tournament goes, I feel like I am more confident on grass, and I look forward to the next challenge."

Djokovic has reeled off 12 straight-set wins after dropping his opening frame against Jack Draper in Round 1. Garin, the 25-year-old Chilean making his first Wimbledon last 16, seemed overmatched throughout. He won just 57 points, only 13 of which came against Djokovic's serve.

Djokovic has won all five sets the two have played against one another.

Marton Fucsovics awaits Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Fucsovics continued his surprising run with a five-set win over Andrey Rublev on Monday. The 29-year-old already ousted Diego Schwartzman and Jannik Sinner.

Ranked No. 44 in the world, Fucsovics is making his first career Grand Slam quarterfinals appearance.

Djokovic has taken both of their head-to-head meetings, including at the 2018 U.S. Open.