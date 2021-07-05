Tyson Fury Says Logan, Jake Paul a 'Breath of Fresh Air to the Boxing Scene'

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

There are some in the boxing world who believe Jake and Logan Paul are making a mockery of their sport.

Tyson Fury is not one.

The lineal heavyweight champion called the Paul brothers a "breath of fresh air" to the sport in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"I've been pretty impressed with the Pauls—both of them—to be fair, they've been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene," Fury said.

Logan Paul most recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout last month. Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm with three straight professional victories to start his career, including a knockout of former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April. Jake is set to return to the ring on August 28 against former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

Paul-Woodley is on the short list of most anticipated boxing matches of the year, perhaps only behind Fury's trilogy match with Deontay Wilder on July 24 and Manny Pacquiao's return to the ring on August 21 against Errol Spence Jr.

Fury says he wants his brother, Tommy, to get a chance to fight Jake Paul next.

"I think Tommy knocks him out cold. I think [Jake's] a decent fighter for sure. But, I know Tommy's a dynamite puncher," Tyson Fury said.