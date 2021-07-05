Raiders' Darren Waller Offers to Mentor Jaguars' Tim Tebow About Playing TE

AP Photo/John Raoux

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller says he's open to helping mentor Tim Tebow in his transition to the position.

"If he thinks he can learn from me, then I'd love to help him and help make his transition smoother," Waller told TMZ Sports.

Tebow, a former quarterback, is attempting to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster as a tight end despite having never played the position. He's also 33 years old and nine years removed from being on a regular-season NFL roster.

The likelihood of Tebow having success making the switch—something he opted against during his athletic prime—appears slim. However, Waller has faith in Tebow's ability to overcome the odds.

"Football is in his blood," Waller said. "So, I feel like he'll find a way. He'll find a way. He's physical, he's athletic. So, I wish him nothing but the best going forward."

Tebow hasn't stood out during the Jaguars' offseason workouts, so perhaps it's a good idea for the 2007 Heisman winner to seek out Waller's counsel.