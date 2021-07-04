NASCAR at Road America 2021 Results: Chase Elliott Wins 1st Race at Track Since 1956

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Chase Elliott earned a unique win at Road America with an impressive effort at Sunday's Jockey Made in America 250.

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to the track at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for the first time since 1956, giving the drivers a difficult test for the Fourth of July race. With each lap on the road course lasting more than four miles, there were only 62 laps for competitors to battle for position.

Elliott thrived under the circumstances, crossing the finish line more than five seconds ahead of second-place Christopher Bell for his second win of the season.

Final Results

1. Chase Elliott (9)

2. Christopher Bell (20)

3. Kyle Busch (18)

4. Kurt Busch (1)

5. Denny Hamlin (11)

6. Chase Briscoe (14)

7. Ross Chastain (42)

8. Tyler Reddick (8)

9. Martin Truex Jr. (19)

10. Matt DiBenedetto (21)

Full standings available at NASCAR.com.

It took some time for the drivers to get used to the road course, with Kyle Larson showing what could happen if you get too aggressive.

The challenges continued as the race progressed with big names and top contenders finding themselves off the track.

William Byron began on the pole and won Stage 1 on a caution after 14 laps.

There was more movement in the second stage, both good and bad, leading to significant changes to the leaderboard over the middle of the race.

Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Cindric and Kyle Busch all battled for the lead, although it was Tyler Reddick who won Stage 2. Cindric was forced to leave the race because of mechanical issues, while the other leaders decided to pit before the end of the stage.

The second half of the race mostly belonged to Chase Elliott, who made multiple moves to the front to control the action and put himself in position to win.

Aside from brief changes after pitting, Elliott led nearly all of the third stage of the race.

Once he built a gap of a few seconds between him and second place, it was clear only a caution would end his chance at a win. Despite some spins behind him, the yellow flag never came and Elliott instead found the checkered flag waiting for him.

The No. 9 car kept a perfect pace throughout and did everything needed to come away with an easy win.

The Cup Series will return to an oval track next week for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.