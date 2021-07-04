Golf Pro Gene Siller Dies at Age 41 After Shooting on Georgia Course

Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Golf pro Gene Siller was killed Saturday after a person drove a truck into Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, and shot him.

"All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends," the Georgia State Golf Association tweeted.

Cobb County police spokeswoman Shenise Barner told Shaddi Abusaid of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers are still "in the preliminary stages of the investigation." No suspect has been apprehended or identified.

According to the Journal-Constitution, it appears the unidentified man drove his truck onto hole No. 18 and then got stuck. Siller went over to see what happened, at which point he was shot and killed.

"Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family," the Georgia PGA tweeted.

Siller is survived by his wife and two children.