MLB All-Star Voting Results 2021: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and Voting

The full rosters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced Sunday, a celebration two years in the making.

After the 2020 version was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened season, players around the league were once again honored for their performances to begin the 2021 campaign.

MVP candidates like Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. were all named All-Star starters last week as a result of a two-phase fan vote. The pitchers and reserves were named Sunday from a combination of player ballots and selections from the Commissioner's Office.

Ohtani also became the first player in MLB history named an All-Star as both a pitcher and hitter.

These players will compete at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 12, in the latest Midsummer Classic.

American League

Starters (Vote Percentage)

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (62 percent)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (75 percent)

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays (54 percent)

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (61 percent)

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox (42 percent)

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (19 percent)

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (13 percent)

OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays (12 percent)

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (63 percent)

Reserves

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics

Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Shane Bieber, Cleveland

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

Kyle Gibson, Texas Rangers

Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Mariners

Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Liam Hendricks, Chicago White Sox

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

Matt Barnes, Boston Red Sox

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

National League

Starters

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (58 percent)

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves (48 percent)

2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates (47 percent)

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (40 percent)

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (64 percent)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr.. Atlanta Braves (21 percent)

OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds (18 percent)

OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds (16 percent)

Reserves

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Trea Turner, Washington Nationals

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kyle Schwarber, Washington Nationals

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

German Marquez, Colorado Rockies

Trevor Rodgers, Miami Marlins

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs

Mark Melancon, San Diego Padres

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals

Notable Snubs

Walker Buehler, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers do have a few representatives going to Denver, but they still might have the biggest argument against snubs.

Nearly the entire pitching staff has been good this year, although Walker Buehler should probably be the most upset about missing out on an All-Star selection. The right-hander is 8-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 0.9 WHIP this season, excelling with his control on the way to a 4.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

While there are a lot of worthy pitchers in the NL and it's hard to replace anyone, Buehler has proved to be one of the game's elite for the past few years and was a key part of the Dodgers' run to the World Series last year.

Buehler should be rewarded for not just this season, but his sustained success at this level.

Omar Narvaez, C, Milwaukee Brewers

J.T. Realmuto is more of a household names at catcher, but Omar Narvaez has outperformed him this season. The Brewers backstop entered Sunday with a .303 average, .395 on-base percentage and seven home runs in 63 games.

It's quite a turnaround after hitting .176 in the shortened 2020 campaign.

Narvaez might be in the midst of a breakout season at 29 years old, but he deserves credit as a key part of the Brewers' 51-34 start to 2021.

Emmanuel Clase, RP, Cleveland

Another player who is not as well known outside of diehard fans, Emmanuel Clase has truly turned heads in his first full season in the majors.

The reliever got the loss Sunday against the Astros, but he still has a 1.01 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. The 23-year-old has also taken over Cleveland's closer role and has 11 saves on the year.

Clase didn't pitch in 2020 and had only 23.1 major league innings on his resume entering the year, but he has proved to be one of the best relievers in baseball and has helped his team remain competitive in the AL Central.

Yuli Gurriel, 1B, Houston Astros

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa might have taken up Yuli Gurriel's spot among the All-Star reserves, but that doesn't make it right.

Gurriel is in the midst of the best season of his career with a .322 batting average after Sunday's win, adding 10 home runs and 53 RBI. The first baseman has proved he can get red hot for extended stretches, hitting .344 in April and .366 in June.

As a key part of the lineup for one of the best teams in baseball, Gurriel arguably deserves MVP consideration, let alone an All-Star nod.

If anyone misses the All-Star Game because of injury, look for Gurriel to be one of the first names picked as a replacement.