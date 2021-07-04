X

    MLB All-Star Voting Results 2021: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and Voting

    The full rosters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced Sunday, a celebration two years in the making. 

    After the 2020 version was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened season, players around the league were once again honored for their performances to begin the 2021 campaign.

    MVP candidates like Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. were all named All-Star starters last week as a result of a two-phase fan vote. The pitchers and reserves were named Sunday from a combination of player ballots and selections from the Commissioner's Office.

    Ohtani also became the first player in MLB history named an All-Star as both a pitcher and hitter.

    These players will compete at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 12, in the latest Midsummer Classic. 

    American League

    Starters (Vote Percentage)

    C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (62 percent)

    1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (75 percent)

    2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays (54 percent)

    3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (61 percent)

    SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox (42 percent)

    OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (19 percent)

    OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (13 percent)

    OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays (12 percent)

    DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (63 percent)

    Reserves

    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

    Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

    Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

    Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

    J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

    Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

    Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics

    Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels

    Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

    Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

    Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

    Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

    Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

    Pitchers

    Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

    Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

    Shane Bieber, Cleveland

    Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

    Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

    Kyle Gibson, Texas Rangers

    Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Mariners

    Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

    Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

    Liam Hendricks, Chicago White Sox

    Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

    Matt Barnes, Boston Red Sox

    Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

    National League

    Starters

    C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (58 percent)

    1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves (48 percent)

    2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates (47 percent)

    3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (40 percent)

    SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (64 percent)

    OF: Ronald Acuna Jr.. Atlanta Braves (21 percent)

    OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds (18 percent)

    OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds (16 percent)

    Reserves

    J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

    Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

    Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

    Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

    Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

    Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Diamondbacks

    Trea Turner, Washington Nationals

    Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

    Kyle Schwarber, Washington Nationals

    Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

    Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Pitchers

    Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

    Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres

    Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

    Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

    Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

    German Marquez, Colorado Rockies

    Trevor Rodgers, Miami Marlins

    Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

    Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs

    Mark Melancon, San Diego Padres

    Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

    Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals

    Notable Snubs

    Walker Buehler, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

    The Los Angeles Dodgers do have a few representatives going to Denver, but they still might have the biggest argument against snubs.

    David Vassegh @THEREAL_DV

    Shocking that Justin Turner, Walker Buehler, or Kenley Jansen were not selected to NL team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllSnubTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllSnubTeam</a>

    Nearly the entire pitching staff has been good this year, although Walker Buehler should probably be the most upset about missing out on an All-Star selection. The right-hander is 8-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 0.9 WHIP this season, excelling with his control on the way to a 4.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

    While there are a lot of worthy pitchers in the NL and it's hard to replace anyone, Buehler has proved to be one of the game's elite for the past few years and was a key part of the Dodgers' run to the World Series last year.

    Buehler should be rewarded for not just this season, but his sustained success at this level.

    Omar Narvaez, C, Milwaukee Brewers

    J.T. Realmuto is more of a household names at catcher, but Omar Narvaez has outperformed him this season. The Brewers backstop entered Sunday with a .303 average, .395 on-base percentage and seven home runs in 63 games.

    It's quite a turnaround after hitting .176 in the shortened 2020 campaign.

    Narvaez might be in the midst of a breakout season at 29 years old, but he deserves credit as a key part of the Brewers' 51-34 start to 2021. 

    Emmanuel Clase, RP, Cleveland

    Another player who is not as well known outside of diehard fans, Emmanuel Clase has truly turned heads in his first full season in the majors.

    Jensen Lewis @JLEWFifty

    Put Emmanuel Clase near or at the top of the biggest snubs for the AL All Stars.<br><br>Guy is incredibly deserving and is having a monster year, anchoring the back of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tribe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tribe</a> pen

    The reliever got the loss Sunday against the Astros, but he still has a 1.01 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. The 23-year-old has also taken over Cleveland's closer role and has 11 saves on the year.

    Clase didn't pitch in 2020 and had only 23.1 major league innings on his resume entering the year, but he has proved to be one of the best relievers in baseball and has helped his team remain competitive in the AL Central.

    Yuli Gurriel, 1B, Houston Astros

    Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa might have taken up Yuli Gurriel's spot among the All-Star reserves, but that doesn't make it right.

    Gurriel is in the midst of the best season of his career with a .322 batting average after Sunday's win, adding 10 home runs and 53 RBI. The first baseman has proved he can get red hot for extended stretches, hitting .344 in April and .366 in June.

    As a key part of the lineup for one of the best teams in baseball, Gurriel arguably deserves MVP consideration, let alone an All-Star nod.

    If anyone misses the All-Star Game because of injury, look for Gurriel to be one of the first names picked as a replacement.

