Richard Sherman Rumors: CB 'Still Open' to Seahawks Reunion After 3 Years with 49ers

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman has reportedly not ruled out a return to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared Sunday on SportsCenter, saying Jamal Adams' contractual situation may factor into the potential reunion:

"I'm told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom, or what remains of it. He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he'd like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help. Nothing's working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something could shake out. Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he's not going to take the minimum. This is a high-caliber player that would need a decent contract."

Sherman spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after playing his first seven in Seattle. He was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2019 but missed 11 games last season with a calf strain.

While Sherman's free agency has been slow-moving, that appears to be by design.

"I want to get to a team that's competing for a championship, so that's what I'm focused on and waiting for a right opportunity," Sherman told Bloomberg's Ritika Gupta. "When it comes, that's where I'll be."

The Seahawks are expected to compete for a Super Bowl in 2021 and have a need in the secondary Sherman could fill. However, Adams' long-term contract will likely take precedence in the coming weeks.

With training camp encroaching, it's possible time will run out on a reunion.