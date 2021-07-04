2021 NBA Finals Schedule: Bucks vs. Suns Championship Series Dates, Times, TV Info

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Nearly 200 days after the NBA season began, only two teams remain.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Phoenix Suns in The Finals with each team looking to end historic championship droughts. Milwaukee last won the title in 1971 while the Suns are seeking their first championship since their founding in 1968.

A seven-game series will determine which streak ends and the action begins Tuesday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the full schedule with all games broadcast on ABC.

Phoenix earned a bit of extra rest after it eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on June 30. The Bucks will have a quicker turnaround after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, 118-107.

Milwaukee will now head out to Arizona with Game 1 of The Finals on the road in three days.

The biggest question entering the opening contest is the health of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 and has yet to return to the floor.

On Friday, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Milwaukee remained hopeful Giannis would be able to return for a potential Game 7 against Atlanta had the Hawks won Game in 6. With another couple of days off between Game 1 at the Suns, the Bucks now have a bit more time to get their two-time MVP back on the floor.

Milwaukee and Phoenix met twice during the regular season with the Suns narrowly winning both matches. Phoenix took Game 1, 125-124, on Feb. 10 before closing out the sweep, 128-127, on April 19 in Wisconsin.

Three months later, the two teams will tip off against each other again with a long-awaited NBA title up for grabs.