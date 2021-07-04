Bronny James, Strive for Greatness Video Highlights from Saturday's 'The Battle'

Set Number: X163148 TK1

Bronny James had three opportunities to defend his father's high school court Saturday on Day 2 of The Battle: Summer Showcase in Akron, Ohio's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Games are played at LeBron James Arena—where the Los Angeles Lakers star became a nationally recognized star in high school—with Bronny's Strive For Greatness U17 AAU team slated for three games Saturday.

In one of those contests, an overtime battle against Wildcat Select, James went off for 16 points with four three-pointers, while Virginia Cavaliers commit Isaac McKneely led the way with 20 points.

The 16-year-old James still has some time before he has to decide between playing college ball, going pro overseas or potentially joining the NBA G League, but it's clear he can already pack a gym.

Of course, it certainly helps when that gym has his family name on it.