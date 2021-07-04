Suns' Chris Paul Says Extra Rest Before NBA Finals Is Helping Hand Injury Heal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul revealed to reporters Wednesday that an MRI taken prior to his team's 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals showed that he had partially torn ligaments in his right hand.

However, the rest between the Suns' series win over the Clips and their eventual NBA Finals appearance is helping Paul recuperate, as he noted to reporters Saturday.

"Each day that we've had off has been really good, and we all get a chance to rest up a little bit before we get it going again," Paul said.

Despite the injury, Paul dropped 41 points in Game 6 to put the Suns in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

"I managed it well, good," Paul said when asked how he was able to play in the series despite the injury.

Phoenix will play the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee led that series three games to two prior to Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta. Game 7, if needed, would be Monday in Milwaukee.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NBA Finals schedule is not confirmed as the Eastern Conference Finals play themselves out, but the Suns are assured of home-court advantage by virtue of having a better regular-season record than Milwaukee and Atlanta.

They'll host Game 1 at Phoenix Suns Arena on a to-be-determined date.