Video: Watch Troy Merritt Sink Hole-in-One on 11th Hole at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Troy Merritt picked a great time to make his first career hole-in-one.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament leader executed a perfect shot on the par-three 11th hole, which measured at 218 yards, to drill an ace and increase his advantage in the third round at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday.

Merritt moved to 15 under for the tournament and six under for the round with the hole-in-one. He took a three-stroke lead thanks to his great day, which also included a four-under front nine.

He slowed down in his final seven holes, registering a bogey on No. 12 before finishing the back nine with six straight pars. However, he's heading into Sunday tied for the tournament lead with Joaquin Niemann at 14 under.

The 35-year-old is looking for his third PGA Tour win and first since the 2018 Barbasol Championship.