Joey Chestnut Big Favorite in Nathan's Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

Joey Chestnut is a massive -2000 favorite ($2,000 bet to win $1,000) to win the men's edition of the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

No other individual competitor is named on the odds ledger, but bettors can place a +1000 wager ($100 bet to win $1,000) on any participant in the field to take down Chestnut.

The 13-time champion's reign began in 2007, when the California native defeated competitive eating legend Takeru Kobayashi, who had won the six previous iterations of the event.

The 37-year-old Chestnut has won every year from 2007 to 2020, outside 2015, when Matt Stonie upset the champion by eating 62 hot dogs to the champion's 60.

Chestnut found another gear in 2016, though, becoming the first person to ever eat 70 hot dogs in the contest.

Somehow, Chestnut has surpassed 70 hot dogs each year since, capped by a contest-record 75 hot dogs in 2020.

On the women's side, Miki Sudo, who has won the last seven titles, will not compete because she is pregnant with her first child. Michelle Lesco, who took second behind Sudo in the last time she took part in the competition (2019), is a -900 favorite. The rest of the women's field is a +600 underdog.

