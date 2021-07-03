Luka Doncic: Winning Gold Medal With Slovenia Would Mean More Than NBA Championship

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Luka Doncic wants it all in his basketball career, but he said Saturday that winning an Olympic gold medal with Slovenia would mean more to him than winning an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

While Doncic had to choose between the two within the framework of the question he was asked, he added that he "wouldn't mind both."

After he and the Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, Doncic joined the Slovenian national team in an effort to get his home country into the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

On the heels of Doncic and Slovenia beating Poland 112-77 in a qualifier Thursday, Slovenia is just two wins away from making the Olympic field.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.