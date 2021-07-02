Giants' Kenny Golladay Facing Contempt of Court After Failing to Appear at Deposition

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has until July 22 to explain in writing why he did not follow a subpoena's orders and show up to a virtual deposition last December in a civil lawsuit involving his former NFL agent, Jason Bernstein, and a memorabilia company.

Jason Morrin, a Hofstra law student, president of the Hofstra Sports & Entertainment Law Society and clerk at Geragos & Geragos, first provided all of the relevant details Thursday.

Of particular importance, Golladay is at risk of being held in contempt of court for failing to show, but he isn't named in the civil lawsuit. He does not have any potential liability in that case either.

Ryan Dunlevy of the New York Post followed Morrin's findings, which were from a petition filed by Bernstein’s Clarity Sports International agency. A judge granted that petition.

Dunlevy summarized the case as follows, noting that Bernstein "is suing memorabilia company Redland Sports and MVP Authentics for allegedly violating an exclusive rights contract by working with rival NFL agent Todd France to set up an autograph signing in 2019. Golladay played with the Lions at the time and later became a client of France’s at Creative Artists Agency."

The subpoena in question was via the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Per Dunlevy, Bernstein seeks damages of over $1.7 million, reportedly citing $10,000 in Golladay’s marketing contracts plus a three percent commission from the wideout's NFL deal. The 27-year-old inked a four-year, $72 million contract ($40 million guaranteed) with New York this offseason.

Justin Penik of Jomboy Media and Morrin gave their takes on the matter:

Golladay is entering his fifth NFL season and first with the Giants. He played for the Detroit Lions from 2017-2020, amassing a pair of 1,000-yard seasons and catching 11 touchdown passes in 2019.

He and the rest of the Giants are scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday, July 27.