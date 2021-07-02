Patrick Mahomes Rips Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics Ban: 'This Is So Trash Man'

Set Number: X163521 TK1

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among the athletes who are criticizing the United States Anti-Doping Agency for suspending American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson.

After USADA announced Richardson accepted a one-month suspension for a post-race drug test that came back positive for THC, the main active compound in marijuana, Mahomes said "this is so trash man" on Twitter.

As a result of the punishment, Richardson's results from the U.S. Olympic trials have been disqualified, and she will be suspended for the individual 100 meters at the Tokyo Games. She is not disqualified from participating in the women's relay, but selection for that group has yet to be announced by Team USA.

Richardson said she began using marijuana as a coping mechanism after her biological mother died in June prior to the U.S. Olympic trials.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Today, Richardson apologized "for the fact that I didn't know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time."

The 21-year-old posted the fastest qualifying time in the 100-meter dash at 10.86 seconds.