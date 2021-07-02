Woman to Face Trial for Causing Tony Martin, More Riders to Crash at Tour De France

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman who was accused of causing the crash involving Tony Martin and 20 other riders during the first stage of the 2021 Tour de France will face trial as a result of the incident.

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), the Brittany prosecutor's office announced Friday the woman is being sued for "involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk."

The trial date is set for Oct. 14.

The crash took place on June 26 when the woman held out a sign that extended onto the road where the bikers were riding.

German rider Tony Martin clipped the sign and a part of the woman's arm, leading to a crash and pileup of riders.

"It was stressful," former Tour champion Geraint Thomas told reporters after the first stage, which featured a second crash involving multiple riders near the finish, was completed. "I was just concentrating on staying on my bike basically. Happy to get through it."

The Tour de France urged fans to not "risk everything for a photo or to get on television" on Twitter after the crash involving the woman.

After fleeing the scene, she turned herself in Brittany. Pierre-Yves Thouault, deputy director of the Tour de France, said the organization was planning a lawsuit.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Tour has withdrawn its lawsuit against the woman.

The 2021 Tour de France runs through July 18, when it will culminate with a 67.4-mile ride into Paris.