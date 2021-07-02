Sha'Carri Richardson Accepts 1-Month Ban for Positive Drug Test Ahead of Olympics

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday that American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 100 meters before testing positive for marijuana in a post-race drug test, has accepted a one-month ban.

"The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her," USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said.

The ban makes Richardson ineligible for the 100 meters, but she would be able to run in the 4x100-meter relay. Her suspension will have expired by the day of the race, per Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post.

