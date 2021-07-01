Hawks' Trae Young Reportedly out for ECF Game 5 vs. Bucks Because of Foot Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young will miss Game 5 with a bone bruise in his right foot, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

Per that report, "Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta."



Young, who suffered the injury in Game 3 after accidentally stepping on a referee's foot, also missed Atlanta's 110-88 win in Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be equally shorthanded in the matchup, however, with superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out for the contest earlier on Thursday with a hyperextended left knee.

Young, 22, has been nothing short of spectacular in this postseason, averaging 29.8 points, 9.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from three and 86.6 percent from the line.

The Hawks managed to survive his absence in Game 4, led by a balanced performance that saw six Hawks score in double-digit figures, including Lou Williams (21 points, eight assists) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (20 points, 6-of-14 from three).

The Hawks also got some good news before the game, as center Clint Capela will be available to play after suffering right eye inflammation late in Game 4 after being hit with an inadvertent elbow.

It's a key game, as a win would give the Hawks the chance to close out the series in Game 6 at home. A loss, however, would mean the Hawks would need to win a Game 7 in Milwaukee to win the series.

The Hawks proved once they could win without Young. Doing so again would be huge for their title aspirations.