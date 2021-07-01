X

    Report: Hawks' Clint Capela Will Play in ECF Game 5 vs. Bucks Despite Eye Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela reportedly is good to go for Thursday's Eastern Conference Finals Game 5, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. 

    Capela caught an elbow in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 4 and left the contest with right eye inflammation. He did not return in Atlanta's 110-88 win. 

    Hawks superstar Trae Young's status is still unclear heading into Game 5. He missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right foot. 

    Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, has already been ruled out with a hyperextended left knee. Like Capela, he suffered his injury in Game 4, though he reportedly didn't incur any structural damage. 

    In a postseason that has been littered with injuries, a potential matchup between the Hawks and Bucks with neither Young nor Antetokounmpo would seem par for the course. 

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    Some of these major hits are obviously freak injuries: Kyrie Irving (ankle), Jaylen Brown (wrist), Trae Young (ankle), Giannis' fall tonight.<br><br>Many are soft-tissue: Anthony Davis (groin), James Harden (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), Mike Conley (hamstring).

    As for Capela, the 27-year-old has been excellent this postseason, averaging 10.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and a block per game. His solid defense and ability to finish above the rim as the other half of Atlanta's dangerous pick-and-roll attack with Young has been vital for the team's deep, surprising run. 

    Having him available for Game 5 is a huge boost as Atlanta tries to take a 3-2 lead on the Bucks' floor.

