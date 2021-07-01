Michael Beasley Reportedly Agrees to Play for Trail Blazers in 2021 Summer League

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

In an effort to showcase his skills for teams this summer, Michael Beasley will reportedly be playing in the NBA Summer League.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Beasley has agreed to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to play for their Las Vegas Summer League squad.

Beasley hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 5, 2019, with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, along with Ivica Zubac, for Mike Muscala two days later.

The Clippers waived Beasley on Feb. 9, 2019.

Less than two weeks later, Beasley agreed to a deal with the Guangdong Southern Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged 22.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with a 50.0 field-goal percentage in five games.

Beasley appeared to be on his way back to the NBA prior to the season restart in Orlando last year. He signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a substitute player on July 9, 2020, but the deal was voided eight days later.

Originally selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Beasley has played for seven different teams in 11 seasons. The 32-year-old has averaged 12.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games.

The NBA has announced the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on UNLV's campus will host the Vegas Summer League schedule. The season will run from Aug. 8-17 with a total of 75 games across 10 days.