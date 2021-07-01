Renee Paquette Says Triple H Offered to Help Jon Moxley After Leaving WWE in 2019

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

AEW star Jon Moxley didn't have the best things to say about WWE after his departure in 2019, but at least one key figure in WWE reportedly didn't have any hard feelings toward the former Shield member.

On this week's episode of her Oral Sessions podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Brie Coder), Renee Paquette discussed conversations she had with WWE official Triple H after Moxley left the company.

Paquette, who was known as Renee Young during her time in WWE as an interviewer and announcer, is married to Moxley, who wrestled under the name Dean Ambrose on WWE's main roster from 2012-19.

Shortly after leaving WWE, Moxley joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AEW, but it wasn't long before he suffered a MRSA infection in his elbow, which forced him to miss some time, including a scheduled match against Kenny Omega at All Out 2019.

Paquette recalled that Triple H was compassionate about the situation and offered any help WWE could provide:

"Even when Jon left, there were times that Hunter pulled me aside because Jon was injured when he came back from New Japan. [Triple H] kept checking in to make sure that Jon was okay.

"If he needed anything, they [WWE] would have been able to help him in any kind of capacity. So it was nice to know that that olive branch was still extended, and it wasn't that heat-seeking thing that everybody thinks that it is. We've all spent so much time together, and nothing bad went down."

Paquette was still with WWE at that time, although she eventually left as well last year to pursue other interests.

There was some thought among fans that Moxley and WWE were on bad terms after he left since he made some disparaging remarks in interviews regarding the backstage creative process in WWE.

In an interview with Wade Keller of PWTorch (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Erich Pilcher) shortly after his WWE departure, Moxley expressed his belief that the main issue with WWE creative was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Moxley did, however, suggest WWE would be better off with Triple H as the chief decision-maker rather than McMahon.

Regardless of Moxley's feelings toward WWE, he apparently still has a supporter in Triple H, which is a positive development in an environment that tends to result in WWE and AEW getting pitted against each other in every scenario.

