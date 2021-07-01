Brooks Koepka Shades Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter over Split with Caddie Tim Tucker

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka got another dig against Bryson DeChambeau Thursday, praising caddie Ricky Elliott in a Twitter post:

The shout out comes after DeChambeau reportedly split with his own caddie, Tim Tucker, per Michael Collins of ESPN. Tucker was present for all eight of DeChambeau's wins on the PGA Tour and the two had been together for practice rounds ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week, per No Laying Up.

Koepka showing love for his own caddie is likely just another way to get under the skin of DeChambeau, continuing a feud that has escalated in recent months.

The two have had disputes over slow play dating back to 2019, but video of a May Koepka interview during which DeChambeau walked past in the background, distracting Koepka, brought the rivalry to the forefront. The back-and-forth has also moved to social media.

With the latest apparent subtweet, it seems this bad blood is not going away any time soon.