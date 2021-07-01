Reggie Bush: NCAA, Heisman Trust Unwilling to Reinstate Trophy, Records

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA approved student-athletes benefitting from their name, image and likeness, but it won't reverse its actions against former USC star Reggie Bush.

Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, but his records were vacated in 2010 after it was determined he received improper benefits at the school. He forfeited the Heisman Trophy as well.

The 36-year-old told TMZ Sports he has tried to get his record cleared based on new name, image and likeness rules, but it hasn't worked:

"Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman.

"We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director, who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us."

The NCAA also reportedly offered "no help."

While Bush did break NCAA rules at the time, he has noted that he was desperate for money and the current NIL rules would have made a major difference.

"An extra $25,000 would’ve significantly changed my life in college," Bush told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. "I don’t mean just changed it a little bit. It would’ve made things a lot less stressful because it’s stressful when you’re trying to figure out, how am I gonna eat?"

Some have called for the NCAA to reverse old punishments based on the new laws, including ESPN's Jay Bilas:

Bush was worthy of his individual honors based on his play on the field, finishing 2005 with 2,218 yards from scrimmage, 672 more yards in the return game and 19 total touchdowns. He was an electrifying part of the Trojans as the team went 12-0 before an upset loss to Texas in the Rose Bowl.

"It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy 'solely' due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated," Bush told TMZ.