    Steinbrenner: Aaron Boone, Coaches 'Absolutely' Right for Yankees Despite Struggles

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 1, 2021

    AP Photo/Kathy Willens

    There has been plenty of criticism surrounding the New York Yankees after a slow start to the season, but there are seemingly no changes on the horizon for the coaching staff.

    Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner said Thursday manager Aaron Boone and his coaches are "absolutely" the right people to lead the team, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

    Steinbrenner also showed his faith in general manager Brian Cashman Thursday.

    "This team we put together leaving spring training was a very good team," he added, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. "They just have not played up to their potential."

    The Yankees entered Thursday with a 41-39 record, good for fourth place in the AL East and 8.5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

    New York is also 5.5 games behind in the wild card race, which could mean the team's first year without a playoff appearance since 2016.

    There are always high expectations surrounding this organization, but there have especially been dreams of a World Series title in recent years thanks to one of the most talented lineups in the sport. The team also has a payroll of $201 million in 2021, the second-highest in MLB behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Spotrac.

    The Yankees won 100 games in Boone's first year with the team in 2018, following it up with 103 wins in 2019. The team has still been unable to advance beyond the American League Championship Series. 

    Failure to even reach the playoffs in 2021 would put Boone on the hot seat among fans, but it appears Steinbrenner is still in the manager's corner near the halfway point of the season.

