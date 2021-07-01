Ex-NFL WR Tamorrion Terry Among 11 Indicted in 2018 Nightclub Killing

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former Florida State and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tamorrion Terry was indicted last week in the killing of a 21-year-old woman at a Georgia nightclub in 2018.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Terry was one of 11 people who were charged in the shooting death of Za'Quavia Smith at Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn, Georgia. Smith was one of at least seven people who were shot at the club that night.

It was determined that "several" people fired gunshots into a crowd in an act of gang violence, per Ashburn Police Major Richard Purvis.

Shortly after the shooting, Jontavious Coley was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Until last week's indictments, Coley was the only person implicated.

According to Beasley, all 10 people who were indicted last week, including Terry, have been charged with felony murder.

The 23-year-old Terry is an Ashburn, Georgia, native who is best known for his three seasons as a wideout at Florida State.

Terry showed big-time potential during his freshman season in 2018, making 35 catches for 744 yards and eight touchdowns. It was during his sophomore campaign that he truly landed on NFL radars, though, as he registered 60 receptions for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Terry was NFL-bound, but 2020 was a disastrous year for both him and the Seminoles, as he finished with just 23 grabs for 289 yards and one touchdown in six games for an FSU team that went 3-6 overall.

As a result, Terry was not selected in the 2021 NFL draft, and he signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

The Seahawks waived Terry on Wednesday after the indictment was revealed, per ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.