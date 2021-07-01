UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans Says He'd KO Logan Paul in Boxing Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

As Logan Paul licks his wounds from his fight against Floyd Mayweather, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans has a message for the YouTuber: He wants next.

"I most definitely can knock Logan Paul out, without a doubt," Evans told TMZ Sports.

Mayweather and Paul boxed in an exhibition last month, with the social media star lasting all eight rounds with the boxing legend. While it was clear Mayweather wasn't fighting with his full force—there even appeared to be a point in the bout where Floyd held Paul up—Evans says he'll afford Paul none of the same chances.

"I'll tell ya what, [Paul] comes at me, he's gonna get put to sleep," Evans said.

Evans, 41, last fought in UFC in 2018. He finished his career with a 19-8-1 record, losing his last five bouts before hanging it up.

The TMZ Sports report says Evans and Paul have been rumored to be negotiating a fight, though no announcement has been made.