Michael Irvin Says His Family-Inspired Diamond Necklace Was Stolen at Hotel in Miami

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin says he was robbed of a diamond chain with significant sentimental value at a hotel in Miami.

"I have to come out of this depression. So I am sharing with ALL," Irvin posted on Instagram. "This is my necklace that was in my bag. I designed it as a first down chain, holding an all diamond football, which is holding an all diamond cross."

"On each end of the cross are diamonds I acquired at the birth of my children Myesha, Chelsea, Michael and Elijah. It was a piece I built over my life that represents. Faith, Family and Football and my own sentimental way of praying to GOD please always protect my babies. I am so hurt [it's] gone."

TMZ Sports reported Irvin placed a bag holding the chain down while interacting with fans at a Miami hotel when an unidentified man grabbed it and took off.

There has been no confirmation that Miami police are investigating the incident.

Irvin has offered a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the chain's return.