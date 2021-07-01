Michael Irvin Says His Family-Inspired Diamond Necklace Was Stolen at Hotel in Miami

Michael Irvin Says His Family-Inspired Diamond Necklace Was Stolen at Hotel in MiamiJuly 1, 2021
Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin says he was robbed of a diamond chain with significant sentimental value at a hotel in Miami.
"I have to come out of this depression. So I am sharing with ALL," Irvin posted on Instagram. "This is my necklace that was in my bag. I designed it as a first down chain, holding an all diamond football, which is holding an all diamond cross."
"On each end of the cross are diamonds I acquired at the birth of my children Myesha, Chelsea, Michael and Elijah. It was a piece I built over my life that represents. Faith, Family and Football and my own sentimental way of praying to GOD please always protect my babies. I am so hurt [it's] gone."
Michael Irvin @michaelirvin88
1/2 I know this is a Hail Mary. Last night after I completed the <a href="https://twitter.com/CanesFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanesFootball</a> Paradise Camp. I returned to my hotel. There were many fans asking for a picture. While I attempted to accommodate them all. my black Louie Vuitton back pack came up missing. <a href="https://t.co/Upvk8bX9Dq">pic.twitter.com/Upvk8bX9Dq</a>
Michael Irvin @michaelirvin88
2/2 This is a pic of the guy security cameras at the Fountainbleau shows walking off with my bag. Any info leading to the return of my property will be greatly appreciated and greatly rewarded. DM me please. Thanks <a href="https://t.co/2l2ymDEAaD">pic.twitter.com/2l2ymDEAaD</a>
TMZ Sports reported Irvin placed a bag holding the chain down while interacting with fans at a Miami hotel when an unidentified man grabbed it and took off.
There has been no confirmation that Miami police are investigating the incident.
Irvin has offered a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the chain's return.
