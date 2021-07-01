X

    Report: Chiefs Made It Clear to Tyrann Mathieu They Want to Agree to New Contract

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 1, 2021
    The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly desire to sign veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu to a new contract in the near future.

    According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, the Chiefs have made it clear to Mathieu that he is a priority and they want to sign him to an extension.

    Fowler noted that the Chiefs are especially motivated to get something done since Mathieu's salary-cap hit in 2021 is almost $20 million, and signing him to a new contract could bring that down significantly.

    Mathieu, who signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs in 2019, is set to enter the final year of that deal in 2021

    The 29-year-old Mathieu has been a major part of Kansas City's success over the past two years, where the team won the Super Bowl in the 2019 season before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the title game a year later.

    Mathieu was named a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career and a First Team All-Pro for the third time last season, as he recorded 62 tackles, nine passes defended and a career-high six interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

    Since entering the league as a third-round pick out of LSU by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, Mathieu has been among the NFL's most productive and versatile defensive backs.

    The Chiefs have largely been lauded for their offensive exploits in recent seasons with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce leading the way in that regard, but Mathieu helped Kansas City develop a championship defense as well.

    Fowler reported Thursday that the Chiefs view Mathieu as a "pillar," although they may not want to sign him to a long-term extension since the eight-year NFL veteran is approaching the age of 30.

    It was also noted by Fowler that while nothing is "imminent" between the Chiefs and Mathieu, he is "closest" to a new deal among safeties who are impending free agents.

    After finishing 31st in the NFL against the pass in 2018, the Chiefs ranked eighth in 2019 and 14th last season, and Mathieu's arrival was undoubtedly a big reason for the turnaround.

    The Chiefs have taken care of many of their other key players with contract extensions recently, including Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Frank Clark and Chris Jones, and it would make sense for Mathieu to be next on that list given his contributions.

