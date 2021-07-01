College World Series Finals 2021: Mississippi State Beats Vanderbilt, Wins 1st Title

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

In Game 1, Vanderbilt handed the ball to future top-10 pick Jack Leiter, and Mississippi State couldn't keep up.

In Game 3, the Commodores once again sent a future top-10 selection to the mound in Kumar Rocker.

This time, the Bulldogs were ready.

Mississippi State sent Rocker to the showers early and just kept on scoring on its way to a 9-0 win over Vanderbilt to capture the 2021 Men's College World Series.

Kellum Clark and Logan Tanner both went deep and Will Bednar threw six no-hit innings for the Bulldogs, who won their first College World Series in program history. It's also the first national championship for any team-sport program in school history.

Mississippi State was previously the runner-up in the 2013 event.

Rocker lasted just 4.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and striking out six. Chris McElvain gave up four more runs in his two innings of work.

Rowdey Jordan, Tanner Allen, Luke Hancock and Tanner all had at least two hits in a game that turned into a blowout in a four-run seventh. Mississippi State finished with 12 hits.

Vanderbilt was seeking to win its second straight College World Series. The Commodores won the 2019 event and was the defending champion after last year's Series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No team has repeated as champion since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.

While Rocker's Vanderbilt career ends in disappointment, his sorrows won't last long. The righty is projected to go as high as No. 6 to the Arizona Diamondbacks when the draft kicks off July 11.

It'll remain to be seen if Rocker's shaky outing under the brightest spotlight will knock him down any draft boards.