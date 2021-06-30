Gwen Berry Discusses Anthem Protest at U.S. Olympic Trials After Criticism

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

U.S. Track and Field star Gwen Berry is standing up to those criticizing her protest during the national anthem at last week's Olympic Trials. In conversation with Black News Channel (h/t Emily Adams of USA Today), the Olympic hammer thrower explained why she felt "set up" by event organizers playing the anthem and explained her frustration.

A long-time advocate of athletes using their platforms to speak out, Berry had just won the bronze medal in the hammer throw and took her place on the podium when the anthem came over the loudspeakers. As the song played, Berry turned away from the flag and draped a shirt over her head that featured the phrase "Activist Athlete.

Condemnation immediately followed from corners of the sports and political worlds.

Berry said she refused to recognize the song because of its portrayal of Black Americans.

"If you know your history, you'd know the full song of the national anthem," Berry told BNC. "The third verse speaks about slaves and our blood being slang and pilchered all over the floor. It's disrespectful and it does not speak for Black Americans."

Berry believed she was set up for that moment and said she was told the anthem would play either before or after the medal ceremony, not during.

Susan Hazzard, a USTAF spokesperson, told Tom Schad of USA TODAY the anthem was previously scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. local time.

"We didn't wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards, the national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule," Hazzard said in an email to Schad. "We're thrilled with the women’s hammer throw team that selected themselves for the Games."

Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw called for Berry to lose her spot on the Olympic team after her display, telling Fox News' Fox and Friends "We don't need any more activist athletes."

"It's one thing when the NBA does it. OK, we'll just stop watching," Crenshaw said. "But now the Olympic team? And it's multiple cases of this. They should be removed. That should be the bare minimum requirement, is that you believe in the country you're representing."

Berry countered that line of thinking in her interview with BNC, telling the outlet how she's able to support her country and demand more of it at the same time.

"I never said that I didn't want to go to the Olympic Games," Berry said. "I never said that I hated the country. All I said was I respect my people enough to not stand or acknowledge something that disrespects them. I love my people point blank, period."

The 32-year-old from St. Louis represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She was reprimanded by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for raising her fist in protest during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2019 Pan American Games three years later.

While the USOPC has changed its rules about athlete protest, Berry risks another reprimand by the International Olympic Committee if she continues demonstrating at the Tokyo Olympics. She's already said she plans to continue to spread awareness about racial justice while in Japan.

"Sports is entertainment," Berry said. "But my purpose and my voice and my mission is bigger than the sport."