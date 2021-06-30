76ers' Ben Simmons Buys 12,000-Square-Foot Los Angeles Mansion for $17.5M

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

We don't know where Ben Simmons will be playing next season, but we do know where he'll be living.

The All-Star purchased a $17.5 million home in Los Angeles that features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Simmons has spent his offseasons in Los Angeles throughout his NBA career.

The Sixers guard will be spending his offseason working on fine-tuning his offensive game, so it only stands to reason he does so while living in a palatial pad.