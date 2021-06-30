X

    76ers' Ben Simmons Buys 12,000-Square-Foot Los Angeles Mansion for $17.5M

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 1, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    We don't know where Ben Simmons will be playing next season, but we do know where he'll be living.

    The All-Star purchased a $17.5 million home in Los Angeles that features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    Ben Simmons just closed on a $17.5 million mansion in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles 👀<br><br>➖ 12,000 sq. ft, 1.5 acres<br>➖ 7 BR, 8 BA<br>➖ Two pools, guest house<br><br>📸: Nobel LA <a href="https://t.co/MFvcw7Otpy">pic.twitter.com/MFvcw7Otpy</a>

    Simmons has spent his offseasons in Los Angeles throughout his NBA career.

    The Sixers guard will be spending his offseason working on fine-tuning his offensive game, so it only stands to reason he does so while living in a palatial pad. 

