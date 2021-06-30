X

    Colts' Carson Wentz Says He Has a 'New Passion' for Football Since Eagles Trade

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz says he has a "new passion" for football after being traded from Philadelphia this offseason.

    “I really feel like I have a new passion for the game,” Wentz told Beth Hoole of Valley News Live. “I’ve been high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been, now, benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kinda seen a lot in five years, and so whatever the game throws at me, I’m ready.”  

    The Eagles traded Wentz to Indianapolis in March for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round selection that could become a first if Wentz hits certain playing-time incentives. The decision to trade Wentz came after a falling out with the organization, including coach Doug Pederson, who was fired in the offseason.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      $8-10 BILLION 😳

      $8-10 BILLION 😳
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      $8-10 BILLION 😳

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Colts G.M. Chris Ballard wants players to make their own decisions, hopes they’ll decide to get vaccinated

      Colts G.M. Chris Ballard wants players to make their own decisions, hopes they’ll decide to get vaccinated
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Colts G.M. Chris Ballard wants players to make their own decisions, hopes they’ll decide to get vaccinated

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Carson Wentz interviewed at his alma mater: 'Whatever the game throws at me, I'm ready'

      Carson Wentz interviewed at his alma mater: 'Whatever the game throws at me, I'm ready'
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Carson Wentz interviewed at his alma mater: 'Whatever the game throws at me, I'm ready'

      The Indianapolis Star
      via The Indianapolis Star

      How RT Ryan Ramczyk’s New Nearly $100M Deal Impacts Braden Smith’s Contract Negotiations with Colts

      How RT Ryan Ramczyk’s New Nearly $100M Deal Impacts Braden Smith’s Contract Negotiations with Colts
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      How RT Ryan Ramczyk’s New Nearly $100M Deal Impacts Braden Smith’s Contract Negotiations with Colts

      Luke Schultheis
      via Stampede Blue