Colts' Carson Wentz Says He Has a 'New Passion' for Football Since Eagles Trade

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz says he has a "new passion" for football after being traded from Philadelphia this offseason.

“I really feel like I have a new passion for the game,” Wentz told Beth Hoole of Valley News Live. “I’ve been high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been, now, benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kinda seen a lot in five years, and so whatever the game throws at me, I’m ready.”

The Eagles traded Wentz to Indianapolis in March for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round selection that could become a first if Wentz hits certain playing-time incentives. The decision to trade Wentz came after a falling out with the organization, including coach Doug Pederson, who was fired in the offseason.

