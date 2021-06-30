X

    Jake Paul Donates $5K to Sarah Alpar's GoFundMe to Pay for UFC Training Costs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

    Jake Paul donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe campaign of UFC fighter Sarah Alpar.

    Paul tweeted Wednesday it was an "honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can."

    Paul Paul @jakepaul

    SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..<br><br>I let Sarah <a href="https://twitter.com/TOOSWEET_Alpar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOOSWEET_Alpar</a> know she has my support and contribution<br><br>It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼<a href="https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q">https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q</a>

    Alpar set a goal of $30,000, explaining how she's looking to train more in her MMA career. She said in an Instagram post the money will go toward basic necessities such as food and gym fees in addition to larger expenses.

    The 30-year-old beat Shanna Young on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2019 and debuted with the UFC with a third-round knockout loss at UFC Fight Night 178 last September.

    As part of his ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White, Paul has raised the issue of the compensation the promotion distributes to its fighters. He compared the situation (warning: link contains profanity) to the recording industry and contended that fighters "get locked up into these s--tty contracts and they don’t know what to do."

    Alpar's case raises a different concern for those attempting to climb the ranks in the sport.

