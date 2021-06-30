Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith, Jill Biden Team Up to Promote COVID-19 Vaccine in Texas

CAROLYN KASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith urged Texas residents to get vaccinated while touring a COVID-19 vaccination site with First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday.

Smith delivered a message to those in attendance about getting the vaccine not only to protect yourself but also those around you in the community, per Jori Epstein of USA Today.

"This is serious," Smith said at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas. "We're getting to the third and fourth quarter. So you know you must not stop, you must not quit, you must continue to press on. That goes for each and every American. Stand up for the person to your right and to your left."

