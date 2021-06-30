Urban Meyer: 'What's the Difference Between' Tim Tebow 'and the Other 40' Tryouts?

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said tight end Tim Tebow is just another player trying to earn his spot on the team's final roster.

Meyer explained in an interview with USA Today (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) he's still coming to grips with trimming an NFL roster from 90 during the offseason to 53, a process that's different from what he previously dealt with in the college ranks:

"The tough part is 53, and that's new to me. That's the reality of the NFL, that you have 90 players. So to me, he's one of 90. He's a guy that's, you know, what's the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me, it's all the same. This is their livelihood, this is a job, this is a way to make a living. And the reality is that a good percentage of your roster's gonna get cut or transition out of here, which, to me, that's completely new. In college, you've got your 85, 95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It's much different here."

Tebow, a converted quarterback who's returned to the NFL after spending the past five years in the New York Mets' minor league system, generated a lot of attention when he signed with the Jags in May, but he's always been a long shot to make the team for the regular season.

There are a lot of factors working against him, ranging from the position change to his age (33), but he's always been someone to lead by example with his work ethic. That's probably what Meyer wanted to highlight during his first year in Jacksonville based on his prior time with Tebow as his quarterback at the University of Florida.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in May. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

The biggest factor working to his advantage is the Jags' lack of proven depth at tight end. He's competing with Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, Tyler Davis, Ben Ellefson and Luke Farrell for four spots on the final 53.

That gives Tebow at least an outside chance to take the field with the Jaguars in Week 1, but Meyer is making it clear he won't be treated any differently than other players on the roster fringe.

Jacksonville opens the preseason Aug. 14 against the Cleveland Browns, which will be the first major test of the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner's conversion to tight end.