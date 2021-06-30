College World Series Finals 2021: Mississippi State Crushes Vanderbilt to Even Series

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Mississippi State knotted up the College World Series Finals at one game apiece after defeating Vanderbilt 13-2 on Tuesday at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

A two-hour pregame rain delay had zero effect on the Bulldog offense, as Mississippi State smacked 14 hits and drew 10 walks en route to the dominating win. The Bulldogs scored their 13 runs despite only registering two extra-base hits, both of which were doubles.

Every Mississippi State player in the starting lineup got at least one hit, with Lane Forsythe leading the way with three. Tanner Allen scored four runs, and Scotty Dubrule paced the team with four RBI.

The Bulldogs' big innings were the third and fifth frames. Mississippi State scored four in the third, with Dubrule delivering a two-RBI single.

Dubrule added another RBI single in the eighth en route to five Mississippi State runs, and Forsythe knocked in two more runners with his own single.

Vanderbilt's runs were courtesy of a pair of solo home runs via CJ Rodriguez in the second inning and Maxwell Romero Jr. in the ninth.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston Harding started for Mississippi State and threw four innings of one-run ball, striking out four. Preston Johnson tossed the final five frames, allowing one run and punching out seven.

The Bulldogs and Commodores will decide the NCAA Division I baseball champion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will carry the game.