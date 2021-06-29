Heptathlete Lindsay Flach Competed in U.S. Olympic Trials While Pregnant

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Lindsay Flach announced on Instagram on Friday that she competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the heptathlon while 18 weeks pregnant.

"It was hard mentally because I knew I wasn't going to be able to compete at the level I was capable of 18 weeks ago, but I just wanted to prove what women are capable of," she told Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports. "To end one chapter and begin another on my terms was amazing."

Flach said that she found out about her pregnancy in March and asked her doctor if it would be safe to continue training. She received the doctor's blessing to do so in moderation, under the condition that she would avoid big falls and pay attention to warning signs her body might provide.

"My big concern was making sure that I was healthy and the baby was healthy," she said.

She said her pregnancy had not been easy.

"My pregnancy was very rough to start," she told Eisenberg. "I had about 12 weeks of bad vomiting, which affected my training. If the Olympic Trials were three weeks ago, I don't know that I would have been there, but I started to feel better and I was able to get some really good practices in."

The 31-year-old planned to chase a spot on the United States team for the Tokyo Olympics one last time before starting a family with her new husband. But when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Games by a year, Flach decided she didn't want to put the rest of her life on hold for her dream.

"It was bittersweet," Flach told Yahoo Sports. "I was really excited because I've always wanted kids, but it was also a shock knowing that just like that, my track career was over."

Flach decided she wanted to compete one last time, but she didn't push herself at the Trials.

She modified her steps for the hurdles to ensure she wouldn't fall. She did only one jump in the high jump to ensure she didn't hurt herself. She ran just the first 100 meters of the 800-meter event to avoid overly taxing herself. She didn't risk Sunday's intense heat in Eugene, Oregon, making just one attempt each in the shot put and long jump.

She finished last. But she became one of the best stories of the Trials simply by competing.