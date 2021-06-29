Steelers' Najee Harris Teams with California Governor to Help People Without Homes

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris' Da' Bigger Picture Foundation has teamed up with the California state government and its "Homekey" program to combat homelessness, per James Fletcher of the Tuscaloosa News.

Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom talked about their efforts in a video posted on Twitter on Monday:

Harris experienced homelessness growing up in the Bay Area. He discussed with Newsom being evicted on multiple occasions and living in a van with his family at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Per a description on its website, Harris' foundation "focuses on assisting underserved families in reaching their potential and goals. The Foundation hope is to provide tools and assistance to families facing challenging times. Some of the key areas of focus will be education, homelessness, addressing hunger and utilizing sports as a platform to develop life skills."

The Homekey Program is "a grant program for agencies to acquire hotels, motels, apartments, and other buildings to provide homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness."

In April, the Steelers selected the ex-Alabama star with the 24th pick in the NFL draft. Harris, who is expected to lead the Steelers backfield, held his draft party at a Bay Area homeless shelter where he had previously stayed.

The 6'2", 230-pound Harris amassed 1,891 total yards and 30 touchdowns last year for the undefeated Crimson Tide, who won the national championship. He inked a four-year, $13.1 million contract with Pittsburgh in May.