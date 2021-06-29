DeChambeau, Rodgers Favored to Beat Mickelson, Brady in Capital One's The Match Odds

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau are favored to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Rodgers and DeChambeau are listed with -182 odds ($182 bet to win $100). Brady and Mickelson are +135 underdogs ($100 bet to win $135).

Mickelson, who is the reigning PGA Championship winner, has participated in all four iterations of Capital One's The Match.

He defeated golfing legend Tiger Woods in match-play competition in the first-ever edition and also teamed with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to defeat Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning last November.

Brady and Mickelson teamed up once before but lost to Woods and Manning in May 2020.

The two-on-two showdown will occur Tuesday, July 6, at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. TNT will televise the event, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.

