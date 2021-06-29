DeChambeau, Rodgers Favored to Beat Mickelson, Brady in Capital One's The Match Odds

DeChambeau, Rodgers Favored to Beat Mickelson, Brady in Capital One's The Match OddsJune 30, 2021
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau are favored to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Rodgers and DeChambeau are listed with -182 odds ($182 bet to win $100). Brady and Mickelson are +135 underdogs ($100 bet to win $135).
Mickelson, who is the reigning PGA Championship winner, has participated in all four iterations of Capital One's The Match.
He defeated golfing legend Tiger Woods in match-play competition in the first-ever edition and also teamed with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to defeat Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning last November.
Brady and Mickelson teamed up once before but lost to Woods and Manning in May 2020.
The two-on-two showdown will occur Tuesday, July 6, at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. TNT will televise the event, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.
