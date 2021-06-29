Bettor Wins $1.4M From $16 Wager on 6-Leg Parlay After Harris English's Victory

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Harris English wasn't the biggest winner following his PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

English collected $1.33 million by outlasting Kramer Hickok in the Travelers Championship. However, that total was narrowly eclipsed by the $1.36 million one bettor collected after cashing in on a six-leg parlay, per ESPN's David Purdum.

The bettor put $15.50 down with 90,396-1 odds of seeing all six outcomes swing their way:

Croatia to beat Scotland

England to beat the Czech Republic

Steve Stricker to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

Nelly Korda to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland to win the BMW International Open

Harris English to win the Travelers Championship

Their nerves were probably frayed by the time all was said and done.

"I was sure that Hovland, Korda and Steve Stricker were good bets," the bettor told Betfair, per Purdum. "But I was a little unsure on Harris English."

English had to sink a 28-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to move to 13 under, which was ultimately required to force the playoff with Hickok.

The pair then battled over eight playoff holes to determine a champion, which tied for the second-longest sudden-death playoff in PGA Tour history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It certainly made for dramatic viewing as the bettor watched to see whether they would be collecting a hefty windfall.