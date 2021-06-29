Tour De France Cyclists Stage Protest for Safer Conditions After Fan Caused Crash

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tour de France riders abruptly stopped riding for about a minute in the fourth stage Tuesday as an act of protest against unsafe conditions.

The protest comes days after a fan struck a rider with a sign, causing several others to topple. Incidents have marred the first three days of action, leading riders to work in solidarity to ask for safer conditions.

After the protest, riders went about 10 kilometers into the stage at a slow rate of speed to further underline their displeasure.

"Following the crashes during the third stage of the Tour de France, the riders have been discussing how they wish to proceed to show their dissatisfaction with safety measures in place and demand their concerns are taken seriously," the riders' union said in a statement.

"Their frustration about foreseeable and preventable action is enormous."

