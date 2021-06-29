X

    Vanderbilt AD: Players' Parents Targeted with Racist Slurs at College World Series

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

    The athletic director for Vanderbilt said family members of Commodores players "were subjected to racist slurs" during Monday's College World Series win over Mississippi State.

    Candice Storey Lee addressed the situation in a series of tweets Tuesday:

    Candice Storey Lee @VandyAD

    I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society.

    Candice Storey Lee @VandyAD

    And you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation.

    Lee didn't provide additional details about the alleged slurs.

    Vanderbilt beat Mississippi State 8-2 in the first game of their best-of-three series. Jack Leiter went six innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight batters. A seven-run first inning, which included a three-run homer by Jayson Gonzalez, provided all the offense the Commodores needed.

    Vandy can clinch its third national championship with a win in Game 2, which is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      What Vanderbilt's CWS finals Game 1 win looked like from field level

      What Vanderbilt's CWS finals Game 1 win looked like from field level
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      What Vanderbilt's CWS finals Game 1 win looked like from field level

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      2021 College World Series schedule

      2021 College World Series schedule
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      2021 College World Series schedule

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF

      2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Leiter, Vanderbilt Rout Mississippi State in Game 1 of CWS

      Leiter, Vanderbilt Rout Mississippi State in Game 1 of CWS
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      Leiter, Vanderbilt Rout Mississippi State in Game 1 of CWS

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report