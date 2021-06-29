Vanderbilt AD: Players' Parents Targeted with Racist Slurs at College World Series

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

The athletic director for Vanderbilt said family members of Commodores players "were subjected to racist slurs" during Monday's College World Series win over Mississippi State.

Candice Storey Lee addressed the situation in a series of tweets Tuesday:

Lee didn't provide additional details about the alleged slurs.

Vanderbilt beat Mississippi State 8-2 in the first game of their best-of-three series. Jack Leiter went six innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight batters. A seven-run first inning, which included a three-run homer by Jayson Gonzalez, provided all the offense the Commodores needed.

Vandy can clinch its third national championship with a win in Game 2, which is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.