Olympic Runner Andrew Butchart Being Investigated Over Fake COVID-19 Test Comments

Olympic Runner Andrew Butchart Being Investigated Over Fake COVID-19 Test CommentsJune 29, 2021
British distance runner Andy Butchart is under investigation by UK Athletics (UKA) and the British Olympic Association after he said he faked a COVID-19 test in order to return to the country.
Appearing on the Sunday Plodcast, Butchart said he used Instagram to edit a photo of an old PCR test to regain entry to the United Kingdom.
"You have to get a COVID test to get into the UK, so you went to a place to get a PCR test before 48 hours—and I'm with check-in and I don't have my PCR test back," he said.
"So you have to quickly, like, get an old PCR test, go on to Instagram, f--king scribble out the time and the date, change the time and the date, and like change it so you can get into the country."
Butchart, a 5,000-meter distance runner who qualified for the British Olympic team, later walked back his statement in an interview with the Times and said he never faked a test.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
